Kannapolis Outlasts Myrtle Beach 8-6 in 12-Inning Thriller

April 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 8-6 in 12 innings on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

Kannapolis (8-8) took an early lead against Myrtle Beach (6-10) with a leadoff homer in the top of the second from Javier Mogollon.

Leading 1-0 in the visiting portion of the fourth inning, the Cannon Ballers erupted for five-runs to extend their lead to 6-0 against Hayden Frank. Caleb Bonemer highlighted the frame with a two-run single to center before an RBI single by Lyle Miller-Green capped off the scoring.

Frank finished after 5.0 innings, surrendering six earned runs on 10 hits and no walks while fanning a career-high six batters.

Charlie Hurley, who entered in the sixth, also set a career-high with six punchouts across 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings.

The Pelicans offense was held scoreless until the bottom of the ninth inning where Cole Mathis launched his third homer of the year to open the frame. Owen Ayers singled home Cameron Sisneros to cut the deficit to 6-2. Alexey Lumpuy plated Leonel Espinoza before Christian Olivo evened the game at 6-6 with a three-run homer to left, pushing the game to extra-innings.

Both teams failed to score in the 10th and 11th innings. Brayden Risedorph delivered a pair of perfect innings, fanning three for Myrtle Beach.

In the top of the 12th inning, Kannapolis netted a run on a Mogollon double against Brayden Spears (0-1) and later plated him with a triple by Calvin Harris to make it an 8-6 ballgame.

Myrtle Beach stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the 12th, dropping to 0-2 in games that go to extras.

Offensively, the Birds notched nine hits with Sisneros (3-for-5) pacing the team. Espinoza also recorded a multi-hit night in the loss.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23rd. RHP Will Frisch (0-1, 9.64) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 4.32) for Kannapolis.

