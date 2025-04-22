Mudcats Drop Series Opener to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats rallied from a 9-2 deficit to force extra innings on Tuesday afternoon but could not complete the comeback as the Columbia Fireflies took the series opener 12-11 in 10 innings at SEGRA Stadium.

Columbia (10-6) entered the bottom of the 10th trailing by a run but were able to tie the game on a bases loaded walk to Ramon Ramirez and won the game later in the frame on a single by Stone Russell.

Carolina (13-3) trailed 9-2 entering the top of the eighth inning but turned the game around scoring eight times in the inning. The big inning was propelled by several Mudcats collecting big hits including a Luiyin Alastre RBI single, Braylon Payne two-run double and Luis Pena who contributed an RBI double that tied the game.

In the same inning, Marco Dinges delivered a single that gave Carolina a short-lived 10-9 lead before Columbia tied the game in the bottom of the eighth and won it in the 10th.

The series continues Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:05. The Mudcats will send RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 4.50) to the mound while the Fireflies will hand the ball to RHP John Hansell (0-1, 9.00). Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 P.M. when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

