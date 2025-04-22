Shorebirds Fall to GreenJackets on Education Day

April 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-12) were defeated by the Augusta GreenJackets (9-7) on Tuesday afternoon, with a final score of 5-1.

Augusta took the first lead of the game with an RBI single in the second inning by John Gil, but Delmarva avoided further damage as the GreenJackets left the bases loaded, keeping the score at 1-0.

It remained a 1-0 game until the seventh inning, when Owen Carey hit a three-run homer for the GreenJackets, putting Delmarva behind 4-0.

In the ninth, Augusta added an insurance run on an RBI single by Nick Montgomery, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Shorebirds put pressure on the GreenJackets in the bottom half of the inning, breaking the shutout with an RBI single by Fernando Peguero. They loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate, but Steven Ondina flew out to the warning track, ending the game as Augusta secured a 5-1 victory.

Both starting pitchers factored into the decision, with Riley Frey (2-0) earning the win and Michael Caldon (0-1) taking the loss. Jacob Kroeger (1) was awarded the save.

Delmarva will try to even the series on Wednesday, as Chase Allsup takes the mound against Luke Sinnard for Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.