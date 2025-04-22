Fireflies Win Rollercoaster Game 12-11 in Extras

April 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Brennon McNair and David Noworyta of the Columbia Fireflies exchange high fives after an extra-inning win

(Columbia Fireflies) Brennon McNair and David Noworyta of the Columbia Fireflies exchange high fives after an extra-inning win(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies won a rollercoaster battle against the Carolina Mudcats 12-11 after a walk-off single from Stone Russell in the 10th inning at Segra Park.

The Fireflies started the 10th with an Asbel Gonzalez single to put runners on the corners. Garrett Hodges issued back-to-back walks to score Roni Cabrera to tie the game and load the bases with no one out. Then with one away, Stone Russell singled to right-center to score Gonzalez and win the game 12-11 in walk-off fashion.

Columbia earned their first walk-off win since Erick Torres scored on a wild pitch against Kannapolis August 11, 2024.

In the 10th inning, Henson Leal (W, 1-1) allowed the inherited runner to score, but ended the inning with a Jeff Adamczewski line into a 4-5 double play.

Carolina charged back from down 9-2 thanks to an eight-run eighth inning. The Mudcats did it in a wild way as they scored off nine singles from Yeri Perez and Dennis Colleran. Elvis Novas (BS, 1) gave up the final hit and run to give the Mudcats a 10-9 lead.

In the home half of the inning, Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with no one out. Next, Stone Russell bounced into a double play that allowed Ramirez to come around to tie the game 10-10.

The Fireflies big inning came in the sixth. Brennon McNair drew a walk to start the frame. With one out, Jorge Hernandez lined a single up the middle to score the runner and put Columbia in front 3-2. Next, Roni Cabrera got hit by a pitch and Asbel Gonzalez drew a walk to load the bases. After that, Colton Becker laid down a picture-perfect bunt single down the first base line to increase Columbia's lead to 4-2. Derlin Figueroa put an exclamation point on the frame after driving an error to the right field warning track that cleared the bases and scored three.

The next inning, Josi Novas launched his third homer of the year to score McNair to increase the Fireflies lead to 9-2.

Yunior Marte (W, 1-0) was stellar, giving the Fireflies their first quality start of the 2025 season. The righty worked six innings while allowing just two runs after striking out four and walking one.

Josi Novas added to the pile in the seventh inning. The shortstop pummeled his third homer of the year over the left field lawn to score Brennon McNair and push Columbia's lead to 9-2.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow evening at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Josh Hansell (0-1, 9.00 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

Tomorrow is a White Claw Wednesday at Segra Park. Fans can enjoy $5 12 oz cans of White Claw Seltzer at the ballpark bars and beer portables. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.