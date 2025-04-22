Montzingo Brothers Added to Legends in the South Game Roster

April 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs have added two standout influencers to their Legends in the South softball game roster: brothers Peet and Andrew Montzingo. The annual charity softball game, presented by The Marino Family, is scheduled for June 6 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Peter "Peet" Montzingo is an internet personality with over 39 million followers across his social media platforms. He is best known for his YouTube and TikTok content, showcasing him and his family, all of whom have dwarfism outside of Peet.

In 2022, Montzingo co-authored a picture book titled Little Imperfections: A Tall Tale of Growing Up Different, along with Rockwell Sands. The book covers the theme of being different and is told through the perspective of Montzingo himself.

His latest single "Paranoia" was released on March 14 and can be found on all major streaming platforms.

Andrew, known online as "Mr. Montzingo," also has a massive internet presence. He has 5.8 million followers on TikTok and 2.2 million on YouTube.

Mr. Montzingo, a Charleston local, brings content to the social media world with his love for being a husband, father, teacher, coach and motivator. He is currently continuing his education, perusing a master's in education from The Citadel. He grew up as a Seattle sports fan but is now also a fan of the RiverDogs.

The Montizingos will play with or against former MLB players and other influencers in the exhibition softball contest.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.