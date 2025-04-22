Perich Homers in Loss to Salem

April 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads third baseman Rafe Perich

Hickory, NC - The Salem Red Sox used a trio of four-run innings to claim their first win of the series, defeating the Hickory Crawdads by a 12-6 score at LP Frans Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the second and third innings to give Salem starter Steven Brooks an 8-1 lead through the early frames. The four-run outbursts were the first of that magnitude surrendered by Crawdads pitching in 2025.

Rafe Perich lifted his third home run of the season over the right field wall to put the 'Dads on the board in the second inning.

Brooks pitched into the sixth inning for Salem (6-10) to claim his second win of the season. The Perich homer was his lone blemish of the night, as the California native struck out four Crawdads on the way to the victory.

The Crawdads started to mount a comeback, scoring a pair in the eighth and three in the ninth but a pop up ended the game with two runners on.

Kamdyn Perry suffered his first setback of the campaign, falling to 0-1.

Perich and Pablo Guerrero earned multi-hit games for Hickory, as the Crawdads (8-8) plated five runs in their final two times at bat, trimming the lead to the closing margin of 12-6. Antonis Macias reached on four walks tonight for the 'Dads.

J'Briell Easley gets the ball for Hickory, opposite Brandon Clarke, in the second game of this six-game set. First pitch tomorrow is set for 7pm and can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV.

