Late Offense, Excellent Pitching Lead Fireflies to Win

April 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta, SC- The Fireflies bullpen slammed the door shut behind 4.2 two-hit innings from starter Yunior Marte to beat the Augusta GreenJackets 3-1 Saturday night at SRP Park.

Ramon Ramirez got the Fireflies on the board late in the game. He led off the seventh with a double to left. The backstop scored off a single from Stone Russell that tied the game 1-1.

The next inning, it was Milo Rushford who led the frame off with a knock. After the outfielder's single, Asbel Gonzalez bunted him into scoring position and Ramirez lasered a double high off the wall in right field to push Columbia in front for the first time Saturday.

Russell added on in the top of the ninth. Columbia's third baseman pulled his first homer of the season and his third of his career over the left-field wall to give the Fireflies some insurance with a 3-1 lead.

Columbia's bullpen was lights out at SRP Park. Fraynel Nova took the ball from Yunior Marte and kept up the strong pitching. The righty went 1.1 scoreless innings. After that, Yeri Perez (W, 1-0) spun a scoreless inning to get the ball to Dennis Colleran (S, 1). Colleran pitched two innings and fanned a pair of GreenJackets to close out the game.

Augusta jumped on the scoreboard first. John Gil kicked-off the contest with an infield single to third. Next, he stole second and third base during the next at-bat. After that, Luis Guanipa chopped a groundout to second that scored Gil and broke the scoreless tie.

After that, Fireflies starter Yunior Marte settled down quickly. The righty finished the day with 4.2 innings of work and five strikeouts. He allowed only two base runners after that first frame.

Marte was matched by GreenJackets starter Logan Samuels. Samuels set down the first 14 Fireflies he faced and ended the day with five frames of work and four strikeouts.

