RiverDogs Fall Short of Comeback Win Against Myrtle Beach

April 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans staved off a comeback surge from the RiverDogs and handed Charleston a second straight defeat to open the season, 4-3 on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr Park.

Myrtle Beach's bats remained hot from last night and opened the scoring in the top of the first. With two outs and men on first and second, Eriandys Ramon ripped a line drive double to right field, scoring two. Later in the frame, Ramon scored on an error to make it 3-0.

The RiverDogs punched back in the bottom half, as Ricardo Gonzalez's double set up an RBI groundout by Connor Hujsak.

RiverDogs' starter Jose Urbina bounced back from the early blow to eventually strike out six in four innings of work.

In the third, Charleston drew within one via a two-out RBI single from Angel Mateo with the bases loaded. After Larry Martinez scored from third, Ricardo Gonzalez crossed home behind him, but Hujsak was thrown out at third to end the inning. Home plate umpire Alayna Georgio ruled that Hujsak was tagged out before Gonzalez crossed the plate and the run did not count, keeping the score at 3-2.

Angel Cepeda got a run back for the Pelicans in the top of the fifth with a solo homer, which pushed the deficit to 4-2. That was the only run that former Gamecock Gavin Gainey would allow, as he struck out and walked three in 1.2 innings.

The RiverDogs got back within one in the bottom of the eighth, bringing the crowd of 5,327 to life.

Jose Monzon drew a one-out walk and Jose Perez followed with a two-out hit by pitch. A passed ball allowed both runners to advance, and then a wild pitch allowed Monzon to dash home. However, Pelicans' pitcher JP Wheat bounced back to strike out Larry Martinez to strand the tying run on third base.

Over the first two games of the season, the RiverDogs are 1-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

In the ninth, Myrtle Beach's Brayden Risedorph delivered a 1-2-3 frame to end the contest.

The three-game season-opening series wraps up Sunday evening, with first pitch set for 5:05 pm. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com.

BALLPARK FUN: The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Riley Park received a vibrant navy blue and gold "Comeback SZN" replica jersey. In a valiant effort, both fans participating in the dizzy bat race stayed on their feet. Fans enjoyed a rousing rendition of the national anthem performed by students from Angel Oak Elementary School, who received a loud ovation after the performance.

