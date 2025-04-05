Delmarva's Final Inning Rally Falls Short

April 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (0-2) could not secure their first win of the season as they were defeated by the Salem Red Sox 4-2 on Saturday night.

Eccel Correa delivered a strong start for the Shorebirds by keeping the Red Sox off the board in the game's first four innings while striking out five batters.

But in the fifth, Salem broke the stalemate by scoring on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI single by Franklin Arias, which gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Delmarva cracked the scoreboard in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk, with Yasmil Bucce picking up the RBI to make it a 2-1 game.

Carter Rustad took over for Correa and was dominant in his professional debut as he struck out four with no walks in 1.2 innings, keeping Salem off the board in the process.

In the seventh, the Red Sox scored two more runs on a defensive interference call and another RBI single by Franklin Arias, putting the Shorebirds behind 4-1.

Delmarva made things interesting in the ninth inning as Fernando Peguero singled home Yasmil Bucce to make it a 4-2 game. But with the go-ahead run at the plate, Miguel Rodriguez hit into a game-ending double play to give Salem their second-straight win over the Shorebirds.

Austin Ehrlicher (1-0) earned the win in relief for Salem, with Eccel Correa (0-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds. Michael Sansone (1) was awarded the save.

Delmarva will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday as the Orioles No. 9 prospect, Keeler Morfe makes his season debut against Luis Cohen for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.