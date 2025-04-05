Myrtle Beach Clinches Opening Series With 4-3 Win Over Charleston

April 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 4-3 on Saturday evening from Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The Pelicans (2-0) jumped ahead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Eriandys Ramon, plating Jose Escobar and Cole Mathis. An error allowed Ramon to score, pushing the lead to 3-0.

In the bottom of the first, the RiverDogs (0-2) got a run back on a Connor Hujsak RBI groundout.

Angel Mateo cut the Pelicans advantage to 3-2 with an RBI single off of Yenrri Rojas in the home half of the third inning. Rojas finished after 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks. He also struck out two.

In the visiting portion of the fifth inning, Angel Cepeda delivered a solo homer to left, extending the Pelicans lead to 4-2.

JP Wheat (1-0) took the mound in the bottom of the fifth inning and kept the RiverDogs off balance until allowing an unearned run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. The right-hander finished after 4.0 innings, surrendering just the one unearned run on three hits and a walk while fanning four.

Making his professional debut, Brayden Risedorph earned the save with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning that included a strikeout.

Offensively, the Pelicans collected just five hits and had no multi-hit performers. Each of the top five batters in the lineup collected a hit while the bottom four combined to go 0-for-15 with one walk.

The Pelicans conclude a three-game road series against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays affiliate) at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, April 5th. RHP Brooks Caple (0-0, -.--) is expected to start for the Pelicans against RHP Ryan Andrade (0-0, -.--) for the RiverDogs.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.