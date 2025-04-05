Mudcats Hold on to Claim Series Win
April 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats added two insurance runs in the eighth inning on Saturday night as they beat the Fredericksburg Nationals 6-4 at Five County Stadium to claim their first series victory of the season.
Carolina (2-0) led by a run entering the eighth inning and put a pair of runs on the board thanks to a leadoff triple from Josh Adamczewski who scored on a Filippo Di Turi groundout.
Later in the same frame, Kay-Lin Nicasia collected his first hit of the season, a solo home run to right field for a 6-3 Mudcats lead.
Fredericksburg (0-2) had the go-ahead run at the plate with one out in the ninth inning but were unable to pull any closer as Miles Langhorne (S, 1) induced a double play to end the game and nail down the 6-4 victory.
Tanner Gillis (W, 1-0) covered 3.1 innings out of the Mudcats bullpen with five strikeouts and did not allow an earned run to collect his first professional victory.
The three-game series will conclude Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium with first pitch slated for 1:00 p.m. Fredericksburg will send RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (0-0, 0.00) to the mound while Carolina counters with RHP Travis Smith (0-0, 0.00).
