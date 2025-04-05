Hillcats Rally Late to Down Woodpeckers

April 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-1) and Lynchburg Hillcats (1-1) went back and forth in the late innings on Saturday night, but the visitors used a two-run ninth to secure a 6-5 victory, their first of the 2025 season.

Early on, both sets of pitchers held the opposing lineups in check. Fayetteville starter Cole Hertzler, the 5th round pick from Liberty, allowed just one run on four hits in 4.2 innings, striking out six in his first professional start. On the other side, the Lynchburg trio of Cam Walty, Conner Whittaker, and Xavier Martinez limited the Woodpeckers to just one tally over six combined innings, taking a 1-1 game into the final third.

As the contest headed into the seventh inning, the offenses began to break out. Lynchburg took the lead in the top half, drawing four walks around a Carlos Gutierrez double and Yaikel Mijares single to pull ahead 4-1.

However, their lead was short-lived. The Woodpeckers responded with a four-run rally, propelling ahead for the first time. A Jancel Villarroel infield single, Donovan Zsak wild pitch, Cesar Hernandez sacrifice fly, and Drew Brutcher fielder's choice turned the three-run deficit into a one-run edge, placing the hosts ahead 5-4 heading.

Both bullpens quelled the scoring in the eighth, pulling the Woodpeckers within two outs of their second straight win, but the Hillcats sprung to action in the top of the ninth. A balk and Garrett Howe run-scoring groundout shot the visitors back into a lead which ultimately held up to nail down the win.

Tomorrow's series finale serves as a rubber match to conclude the first weekend of the season. Fayetteville hands the ball to RHP Luis Rodriguez, and Lynchburg counters with LHP Jacob Zibin in his Minor League debut. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM, and kids can run the bases and families can play catch in the outfield as part of Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9. Additionally, the Woodpeckers will celebrate Bunker's Birthday, as their beloved mascot turns six years old.

