Pavel Cajan Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The ECHL announced Tuesday that Cleveland Monsters (AHL) goaltender Pavel Cajan earned the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week nod for his performance, from Dec. 5 thru 11, while assigned to Kalamazoo.

Cajan, 20, amassed a 2-0-0 record, a 1.42 goals-against average (GAA) and a .963 save percentage (S%) with 78 saves last week. In three starts for the K-Wings this season, Cajan is 3-0-0 with a 1.29 GAA and a .964 S%.

The 6-foot 2-inch, 176-pound, netminder made 35 saves in a 6-1 win against Toledo last Wednesday, followed by stopping 43 shots in a 3-2 OT victory versus Toledo on Friday.

The Cleveland Monsters (AHL) product was recalled from his loan to Kalamazoo on Saturday and earned a 6-5 OT/SO victory over Hershey on Sunday. Currently, the Praha, CZE native is 4-3-1 with a 3.14 GAA and a .881 S% in eight appearances for the Monsters this season.

Last season, Cajan went 21-18-4 in 44 appearances with Kitchener (OHL) and sported a 3.61 GAA with a .901 S%.

The K-Wings get back to action against the Iowa Heartlanders at 11:05 a.m. EST on Wednesday at Xtream Arena in Coralville, IA.

The NYE Ticket Package is on sale now for the K-Wings annual New Year's Eve game on December 31 at Wings Event Center. Get 4 tickets, a NYE Mystery Stocking and $20 in concession vouchers for one low price. Plus, don't worry about missing the football games as they'll be on display all throughout the arena!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.