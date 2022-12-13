Kalamazoo's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Pavel Cajan

(Kalamazoo Wings) Kalamazoo Wings goaltender Pavel Cajan(Kalamazoo Wings)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Pavel Cajan of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 5-11.

Cajan went 2-0-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in two appearances against Toledo last week.

The 20-year-old turned aside 34 shots in a 6-1 win on Wednesday and made 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday.

Under contract to Cleveland of the American Hockey League, Cajan has won each of his three appearances with the K-Wings this season with a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .964. He has also seen action in eight games with the Monsters, going 4-3-1 with a 3.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881.

Last season, Cajan went 21-18-4 in 44 appearances with Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League with a 3.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Runners-Up: Parker Gahagen, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .949 save pct.) and Philippe Desrosiers, Trois-Rivières (2-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .933 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Tommy Nappier (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.