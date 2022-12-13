Kalamazoo's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Pavel Cajan of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 5-11.
Cajan went 2-0-0 with a 1.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963 in two appearances against Toledo last week.
The 20-year-old turned aside 34 shots in a 6-1 win on Wednesday and made 43 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory on Friday.
Under contract to Cleveland of the American Hockey League, Cajan has won each of his three appearances with the K-Wings this season with a 1.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .964. He has also seen action in eight games with the Monsters, going 4-3-1 with a 3.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881.
Last season, Cajan went 21-18-4 in 44 appearances with Kitchener of the Ontario Hockey League with a 3.61 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.
Runners-Up: Parker Gahagen, Jacksonville (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .949 save pct.) and Philippe Desrosiers, Trois-Rivières (2-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .933 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Shane Starrett (Kansas City), Sebastian Cossa (Toledo) and Tommy Nappier (Wheeling).
