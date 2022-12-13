Guay Assigned to Savannah, Corcoran Recalled to Henderson

The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced that the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Connor Corcoran. In addition, the Silver Knights have assigned forward Pat Guay to the Ghost Pirates.

Corcoran, 22, scored two goals and added five assists in 20 regular season games with the Ghost Pirates this season. The Beeton, ON native is in his second professional campaign after spending 2021-22 with the Fort Wayne Komets. Corcoran potted 20 goals and 17 helpers in Fort Wayne, leading all Komets defensemen.

Guay, 20, returns to the Ghost Pirates after appearing in two games with the Silver Knights. Despite his recall, he is first on the team in goals (8), assists (12) and points (20). Guay ranks seventh in the ECHL in scoring among ECHL rookies.

