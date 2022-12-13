Guay Assigned to Savannah, Corcoran Recalled to Henderson
December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced that the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) have recalled defenseman Connor Corcoran. In addition, the Silver Knights have assigned forward Pat Guay to the Ghost Pirates.
Corcoran, 22, scored two goals and added five assists in 20 regular season games with the Ghost Pirates this season. The Beeton, ON native is in his second professional campaign after spending 2021-22 with the Fort Wayne Komets. Corcoran potted 20 goals and 17 helpers in Fort Wayne, leading all Komets defensemen.
Guay, 20, returns to the Ghost Pirates after appearing in two games with the Silver Knights. Despite his recall, he is first on the team in goals (8), assists (12) and points (20). Guay ranks seventh in the ECHL in scoring among ECHL rookies.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2022
- Grizzlies Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweaters on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Grasso Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Guay Assigned to Savannah, Corcoran Recalled to Henderson - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Adirondack's Grasso Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 9 - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Pavel Cajan Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.