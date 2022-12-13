ECHL Transactions - December 13
December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 13, 2022:
Adirondack:
Delete Noah Corson, F recalled by Utica
Cincinnati:
Add Bray Crowder, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Delete Kyler Matthews, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Jordan Martel, F traded to Utah
Indy:
Add Matthew Barron, F signed contract, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Carson Denomie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Carson Focht, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Daniel D'Amico, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Tyler Adams, F signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve
Add Eemil Viro, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Neil Robinson, F traded to Fort Wayne
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2022
- Forward Antonio Stranges Re-Assigned to Idaho from Texas by Dallas - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Tie Dye Night T-Shirt & Ticket Package on Sale Now - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Partners with the Salvation Army for Dream Drive Night - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweaters on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Grasso Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Adirondack Thunder
- Guay Assigned to Savannah, Corcoran Recalled to Henderson - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Adirondack's Grasso Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 9 - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation - Florida Everblades
- Pavel Cajan Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Cajan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.