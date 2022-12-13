ECHL Transactions - December 13

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 13, 2022:

Adirondack:

Delete Noah Corson, F recalled by Utica

Cincinnati:

Add Bray Crowder, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Delete Kyler Matthews, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Jordan Martel, F traded to Utah

Indy:

Add Matthew Barron, F signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Carson Denomie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Carson Focht, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Daniel D'Amico, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Tyler Adams, F signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Max Milosek, G activated from reserve

Add Eemil Viro, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Dante Sheriff, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Neil Robinson, F traded to Fort Wayne

