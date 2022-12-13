Grasso Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

GLENS FALLS - Adirondack Thunder forward Patrick Grasso has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for December 5-11.

Grasso, 26, scored six goals and added an assist for seven points in three games at Norfolk this past week. On Wednesday, the Des Moines, Iowa native had a goal and an assist before scoring his second professional hat trick on Saturday and added two more goals on Sunday.

With six goals this week, Grasso leads the ECHL with 14 goals this season and is second with five power-play goals.

In 88 total ECHL games with Adirondack, Grasso has 40 goals and 26 assists for 66 points. The forward also has one goal and three assists in nine American Hockey League games with the Utica Comets.

Prior to his professional career, Grasso played in 138 games at the University of New Hampshire and tallied 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points and served as the team's assistant captain his final two seasons. Before college, Grasso recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points in 196 games with the United States Hockey League's Des Moines Buccaneers.

On behalf of Patrick Grasso, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

