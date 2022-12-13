Thunder Partners with the Salvation Army for Dream Drive Night

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, is excited to announce that the team has partnered with The Salvation Army for the upcoming Dream Drive on Thursday, December 22.

The Salvation Army of South Central Kansas will be the monetary benefactor during the game. Fans will have the opportunity to scan a QR code throughout the contest and can donate directly to The Salvation Army. All funds raised stay in the Wichita community.

"Christmas time is about so much more than presents under the tree, it's about sharing love, compassion, and hope with our neighbors," stated Angela Perez, Director of Development. "We're incredibly grateful to every financial partner for sharing their passion for helping others through the work we are doing at The Salvation Army, all year long."

Known for their Red Kettle Campaign that began in 1891, The Salvation Army raises funds to provide more than 150,000 Christmas dinners for families across the country every year. Along with helping care for people experiencing homelessness and families struggling to make ends meet, The Salvation Army serves over 30 million people annually throughout the country through a myriad of other programs and services.

Fans can click here to find more information about The Salvation Army. Fans can also click the link and donate today.

Wichita continues its five-game road trip on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in the Dallas Metroplex against the Allen Americans.

The Thunder returns home on December 21 for three-straight games against the Rapid City Rush.

Join us on December 21 for Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $40. The gift cards are limited to the first 50 packages purchased. To buy tickets, click here.

The holidays are coming fast. Take care of the Thunder fan in your life with one of our three great options for the holidays. Click here to learn more about some of the great offers as the Thunder Saves Christmas!

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.