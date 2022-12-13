Grizzlies Weekly: Teddy Bear Toss and Ugly Sweaters on Saturday Night

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 2 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at 7 o clock and Sunday afternoon at 3 pm.

Dakota Raabe has a point in 7 of his last 8 games. Raabe and Johnny Walker each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the 3 game series at Jacksonville.

Lukas Parik made his first 2 starts last weekend since November 1st. Parik Saved 33 of 36 on December 9th and 33 of 37 on December 10th. Lukas this season has a 2.85 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Saturday the 17th is the annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans throw teddy bears and stuffed animals on the ice after Utah's first goal. The teddy bears will be donated to local charities. Saturday is also Ugly Sweater Night, where the Grizzlies will wear ugly sweater themed specialty jerseys. Sunday games this season start at 3:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games This Week

December 17, 2022 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss. Ugly Sweater Night.

December 18, 2022 - Kansas City at Utah. 3:10 pm. Maverik Center.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All times mountain.

Games Last Week

December 7, 2022 - Utah 2 Jacksonville 5 - Neil Robinson and Tyler Penner scored Utah's goals. Utah went 1 for 4 on the power play. Jacksonville was 1 for 3. Jacksonville outshot Utah 38 to 29. Utah has allowed 134 shots over their last 3 games. Jacksonville's Travis Howe had 2 goals. Luke Martin and Zach Jordan each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

December 9, 2022 - Utah 1 Jacksonville 4 - Johnny Walker scored Utah's lone goal. Walker now leads the team with 9 goals this season. Jacksonville got 1 goal and 1 assist from Luke Martin and Ara Nazarian. Icemen goalie Charles Williams saved 23 of 24 in the win. Utah's Lukas Parik saved 33 of 36. Jacksonville outshout Utah 37 to 24. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill.

December 10, 2022 - Utah 1 Jacksonville 4 - Dakota Raabe scored Utah's lone goal on the power play 12:24 into the second period.

Grizzlies Player Trends

Dakota Raabe - Raabe has a point in 7 of his last 8 games (3 goals, 7 assists). Raabe has 3 multiple point games in his last 8.

Andrew Nielsen - Nielsen has a point in 6 of his last 7 games (3 goals, 7 assists). Nielsen leads all league defenseman in assists (19) and points (23). He leads the league with 13 power play assists and 15 power play points. Nielsen has a point in 12 of his 19 games. Andrew has 2 power play goals in his last 6 games.

Johnny Walker - Walker has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 5 games. He has 9 goals in his last 15 games. Walker leads all league rookies with 64 penalty minutes. 5 of his 9 goals have come on the power play. Walker has 2 games with 2 goals this season (November 5 at Kansas City, December 2 at Idaho).

Dylan Fitze -Fitze has a point in 6 of his last 8 games.

Victor Bartley - Bartley has 4 points in his last 4 games (1 goal, 3 assists).

Brycen Martin - Has a point in 4 of his last 9 games.

Tyler Penner - Penner has 3 goals and 1 assist in his last 7 games.

Neil Robinson - Robinson has a point in 4 of his last 7 games (2 goals, 2 assists).

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 21 for 72 on the power play over the last 15 games (29.1 %). Utah is 5th overall on the power play this season at 22.8 % (23 for 101. Utah is 5-3 in one goal games. Utah is 7-2 when scoring first. Utah has outscored opponents 25 to 19 in the second period this season. Utah is 4-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 6-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 2-0 in overtime this season.

Match-Up With Kansas City

It's the 4th of 8 meetings this season between Utah and Kansas City. Utah won 2 out of 3 games at Kansas City from November 1-5. November 5th in Kansas City was a memorable night. Utah went 5 for 6 on the power play after going 2 for 29 in the first 6 games of the season. The 5 power play goals tied a single game team record. Utah had 5 power play goals vs Las Vegas on October 11, 1997 and on January 5, 2007 at Alaska.

Andrew Nielsen had 6 assists on November 5th, which tied a single game team record with Tim McGauley, who had 6 assists at Wichita on Dec. 17, 2019.

Recent Transactions

December 12 - Cameron Wright Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) - Wright leads Utah in game winning goals (3), shots on goal (67) and is 2nd on the club with 16 points. Wright played in 2 games with Colorado. He is on an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles.

December 10 - Tarun Fizer Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL) - Fizer has 10 points in 15 games with Utah (7 goals, 3 assists). Fizer appeared in 3 games with Colorado. He is on an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 9-12

Home record: 3-5

Road record: 6-7

Win percentage: .429

Streak: Lost 3

Standings Points: 18

Last 10: 3-7

Goals per game: 2.76 (Tied 21st) Goals for: 58

Goals against per game: 3.43 (19th) Goals Against: 72

Shots per game: 28.95 (25th)

Shots against per game: 34.19 (23rd)

Power Play: 23 for 101 - 22.8 % (4th)

Penalty Kill: 63 for 84- 77.4 % (19th)

Penalty Minutes: 287. 13.67 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 0

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 7-2.

Opposition Scores First: 2-10.

Record in One Goal Games: 5-3.

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Johnny Walker (9).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (19).

Points: Nielsen (23).

Plus/Minus: Zach Tsekos (+4).

PIM: Walker (64)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (15)

Power Play Goals: Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (13).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (67).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (25.0 %) 8 for 38.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (3)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf (5)

Save %: Metcalf (.913).

Goals Against Average: Lukas Parik (2.85)

