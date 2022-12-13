Tie Dye Night T-Shirt & Ticket Package on Sale Now

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







The Orlando Solar Bears have previously announced their official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing tie dye when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Details about breaking the record will be communicated at a later date.

In order to make sure you are prepared to help us break the record, we are introducing a special ticket package! Packages start at $30 and will include a Solar Bears tie dye t-shirt.

To be counted in our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, fans must wear two (2) pieces of tie dye clothing (ex: t-shirt, hooded sweatshirts) and accessory (ex: hair tie, headband, bandana). Solar Bears are working with partners to secure the accessory which will be handed out day of game.

Sales will be cut off when we run out of t-shirts, so be sure to act fast. Sizes and quantities are limited.

Still have questions?

Call us at (407) 951-8200 to speak with a Solar Bears ticket account representative today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.