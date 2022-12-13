Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 9

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) picked up a road sweep this past weekend over the Worcester Railers. Idaho will host Rapid City this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Saturday night's game will be the jersey retirement of Lance Galbraith.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 14 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (17-3-0-1, 35pts)

2. Rapid city Rush (13-9-0-0, 26pts)

3. Wichita Thunder (12-8-2-0, 26pts)

4. Kansas City Mavericks (8-8-3-0, 19pts)

5. Tulsa Oilers (7-7-5-0, 19pts)

6. Utah Grizzlies (9-12-0-0, 18pts)

7. Allen Americans (6-13-1-0, 13pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Dec. 9 Idaho (5) vs. Worcester (1)

The Steelheads led 2-0 after the first period of play thanks to a pair of goals from A.J. White (2-1-3) with shots favoring Idaho 19-5. Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) cut the Worcester deficit down to one about halfway through the second period. Idaho led 2-1 after 40 minutes of play and were outshooting Worcester 31-12. The offense broke through in the third period as Wade Murphy (1-2-3), Owen Headrick (1-0-1), and Colton Kehler (1-0-1) all chipped in with goals. Adam Scheel made 22 saves on 23 shots for the win while Ken Appleby made 43 saves on 48 shots in the loss.

Saturday, Dec. 10 Idaho (4) vs. Worcester (1)

The Steelheads trailed 1-0 after the first period for just the fourth time this season as Quin Ryan (1-0-1) struck on the power-play. Shots after the first 20 minutes of play were 9-8 Worcester. Idaho rattled off three goals in the second period in a stretch of 6:09 thanks to power-play scores from Owen Headrick (1-1-2) and Patrick Kudla (1-1-2) while Ryan Dmowski (1-2-3) struck even strength. Shots were 22-20 after 40 minutes of play with the Steelheads on top 3-1. Ty Pelton-Byce (1-0-1) scored the only goal of the third which came short-handed. Rémi Poirier made 35 saves on 36 shots in the win while Henrik Tikkanen made 15 saves on 19 shots in the loss.

Saturday, Dec. 11 Idaho (5) vs. Worcester (3)

Idaho outshot Worcester 11-4 in the first period but there was no score. Nolan Vesey (2-0-2) gave the Railers a 1-0 lead early in the second period but a pair of goals from Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2) and Zane Franklin (1-0-1) put the Steelheads on top 2-1. Idaho took the lead into the locker room after 40 minutes of play after outshooting Worcester 18-6. The third period saw five goals with three in favor of the Steelheads. Adam Scheel made 20 saves on 23 shots for the win while Ken Appleby made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy has points in five of his last seven games (2-5-7).

#7 Owen Headrick has points in 13 straight games (7-11-18) including goals in three straight. He ranks second amongst ECHL defenders in scoring (7-15-22), tied for first with four power-play goals, and fourth with 10 power-play points.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is tied for second in the ECHL with 13 goals and tied for third with 27 points. He has points in eight of his last 10 games (4-10-14) and leads the Steelheads with nine multi-point games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in seven of his last nine games (5-6-11). His 24 points and 15 assists are tied for fifth in the ECHL. He has recorded seven multi-point games this season.

#35 Adam Scheel ranks second in the ECHL with a (2.01) goals against average and has won five straight games.

#47 Patrick Kudla ranks third amongst defensemen in the ECHL in scoring (5-16-21). His nine power-play assists and 11 power-play points rank third amongst defenders. He has points in eight of his last 11 games (3-10-13).

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi has points in five of his last seven games (4-4-8) including three multi-point games.

TEAM NOTES

Idaho is (10-1) in their last 11 games.

Idaho ranks first in goals for averaging (4.24) per game. They have scored five goals in five of the last seven games and have scored four or more goals in 15 games this year posting a record of (15-0) when doing so.

Idaho ranks first in goals against averaging (2.10) per game. They have held their opponents to two or fewer goals 13 times this year posting a record of (12-1).

Idaho ranks first on the power-play clicking at 27.6% (21/76). The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in 11 of their last 12 games (15/46, 32.6%) which includes multi power-play scores in four of the last six games.

Idaho ranks first in shots for averaging (36.90) per game. The Steelheads have registered 40+ shots nine times this season including five of the last eight games. There have been just two games this season where the Steelheads have been outshot by their opponents.

Idaho has the best goal differential (+24) in the third period outscoring their opponents 36-12.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (13)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (16)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (27)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+22)

PIMS: Zane Franklin (25)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (4)

SHGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (2)

GWGs: Colton Kehler / Patrick Kudla (3)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (122)

Wins: Jake Kupsky / Adam Scheel (6)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (1.15)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (0.955)

