Third Period Surge Powers Mavericks Past Oilers

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-3 to the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer on Tuesday night.

Jimmy Soper opened the scoring on his first shot of the game for the second-straight outing against the Mavericks, sniping Callum Booth 49 seconds after the opening of the action.

Ryan Harrison knotted the game 1-1 1:39 into the middle frame, tying the game until the second intermission.

Alex Kromm put Tulsa up 2-1 1:16 into the final frame, launching an in-tight chance past Booth and into the top of the net. Cole Coskey answered with a backhander just 12 seconds later, tying the game 2-2. Loren Ullet gave Kansas City its first lead of the game 6:54 into the third, setting the score 3-2 with a short-handed goal. The short-handed goal was the first against the Oilers this season - the last team in the ECHL to allow a short-handed goal. Coskey scored his second of the frame with 10:30 left in the game to make it a 4-2 Mavericks lead. Ryley Lindgren closed the scoring, sniping Booth down low after a turnover forced by Tyler Poulsen to close the score line 4-3.

The Oilers prepare to battle the Jacksonville Icemen for the first time in franchise history on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at the BOK Center. Both games start at 7:05 p.m., and Saturday's contest is the annual Teddy Bear Toss game, benefiting the Salvation Army. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to toss onto the York Plumbing Ice after the first Oilers' goal. All collected stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed to children in need this holiday season

