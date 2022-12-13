Everblades Hold Teddy Bear Jersey Auction Benefitting Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation

December 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades will be hosting a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Teddy Bear Jerseys this week. The auction will open Wednesday, December 14th at 10:00 am. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, December 17th at 7:00pm for the Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Fifth Third Bank at Hertz Arena as they face the Orlando Solar Bears. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.

"We are honored to once again be the charity for the Teddy Bear Toss. This event not only is the most spectacular display of kindness but it truly benefits thousands of children in our community," stated Kathleen Casey, President, and Founder of Bear Necessities. "The funds raised through the Jersey Auction will benefit children battling pediatric cancer, the leading cause of death by disease in our children. Come on out, buy a Barrett Bear, have a blast, and help kids with cancer. See you there!"

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, at 10:00 am through Friday, Dec.16 at 5:00 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1

Cam Darcy #11

Robert Carpenter #19

Kyle Neuber #24

Kobe Roth #36

Blake Winiecki #41

Brandon Hickey #4

Nathan Staios #21

Lukas Kalble #49

Everbabes #22

Military Jersey #1

Military Jersey #8

Jake Durflinger #16

GROUP 2

Michael Neville #13

Oliver Chau #20

Kody McDonald #26

Dominic Franco #37

Cole Moberg #2

Austin Crossley #7

Stefan Leblanc #23

Evan Fitzpatrick #30

Everbabes #22

Swampee #00

Military Jersey #15

Nico Blachman #12

GROUP 3

Xavier Cormier #18

Joe Pendenza #22

Cam Morrison #29

Levko Koper #40

Ben Masella #3

Robert Calisti #17

Nolan Kneen #27

Cam Johnson #33

Everbabes #22

Military Jersey #5

Military Jersey #6

Military Jersey #28

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Dec.17. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday Dec.17. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Dec.18.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The next home game for the Everblades will be Wednesday, December 14th at 7:30 pm against the Orlando Solar Bears, come score on $3 Bud Lights and $3 Hot Dogs.

