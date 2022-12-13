Adirondack's Grasso Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Patrick Grasso of the Adirondack Thunder is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 5-11.

Grasso scored six goals and added an assist for seven points in three games at Norfolk last week.

The 26-year-old tallied a goal and an assist on Wednesday before notching his second professional hat trick on Saturday and adding another two goals on Sunday.

A native of Des Moines, Iowa, Grasso leads the ECHL with 14 goals this season, and has added two assists for 16 points in 20 games.

Grasso has recorded 66 points (40g-26a) in 88 career ECHL games with Adirondack while adding four points (1g-3a) in nine career games with Utica of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Grasso posted 97 points (49g-48a) in 138 career games at the University of New Hampshire and 106 points (43g-63a) in 196 career games with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Patrick Grasso, a case of pucks will be donated to an Adirondack youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Eric Neiley, Atlanta (3 gp, 5g, 0a, 5 pts.), Joshua Winqust, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 4g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Pavel Gogolev, Newfoundland (3 gp, 2g, 6a, 8 pts.).

Also Nominated: James McEwan (Florida), Brannon McManus (Greenville), Cameron Hillis (Indy), Luke Martin (Jacksonville), Mason McCarty (Kalamazoo), Tommy Muck (Kansas City), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo) and Cédric Desruisseaux (Wheeling).

