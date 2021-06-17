Patriots Blast Four Home Runs to Power Past Flying Squirrels

June 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Oswaldo Cabrera makes contact for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Oswaldo Cabrera makes contact for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (25-13) offense continued to roll as they overpowered the Richmond Flying Squirrels (21-18) 9-3 before 5,025 fans at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening.

The long ball powered the offense as three Patriots launched homers in the game. Donny Sands started the action with a three-run shot (7) in the bottom of the first inning. Sands has now hit four home runs in the first three games of this series.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit two home runs (5, 6) in the third and seventh innings.

"I'm not looking for a homer every time," Cabrera said in his postgame interview. "I'm just looking for good contact."

Michael Beltre (6) added a no-doubter to right field in the seventh inning.

Red-hot Diego Castillo added two runs on a double in the fifth, raising his batting average to a team-leading .344.

Southpaw Ken Waldichuk made his Double-A debut and gave up three runs on three hits and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

Nick Green (W, 1-0) also made his Patriots debut and recorded two strikeouts over 2.1 innings of work. Ron Marinaccio (S, 1) closed the game and collected three strikeouts and his first save of the year.

The Patriots and the Flying Squirrels face off again Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.