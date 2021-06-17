Baysox Rally Past RubberDucks, 4-3

June 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron RubberDucks left-hander Juan Hillman allowed one run and pitched five innings for a sixth straight start, but the Bowie Baysox overcame a 2-0 deficit to win, 4-3, in the third game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night. All three games of the series so far have been decided by just one run.

Turning Point

In a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, Akron left-hander Zach Draper walked Baysox third baseman Patrick Dorrian with one out. Second baseman Willy Yahn doubled down the left-field line, and left fielder Robert Neustrom hit a two-run single past a drawn-in infield for a 4-2 Bowie lead.

Mound Presence

Given a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Hillman held Bowie scoreless until the fourth inning, when right fielder Doran Turchin hit a one-out solo home run - the only run against Hillman, who worked around three hits and a walk, while striking out four batters. In his 1 2/3 innings, Draper allowed the game-tying home run to center fielder Johnny Rizer leading off the sixth inning, and the deciding runs in the seventh. Right-hander Kyle Marman worked around a walk and had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Duck Tales

Akron scored first for the seventh time in nine games on the road trip. In the second inning against Bowie right-hander Cody Sedlock, left fielder Oscar González hit a one-out single to center field, and designated hitter Will Benson hit a double to right-center field. Third baseman Andruw Monasterio hit an RBI single down the right field line, and catcher Mike Rivera hit a liner misplayed by shortstop Cadyn Grenier, allowing a run to score for a 2-0 lead. With a 4-2 deficit in the ninth inning against right-hander Blaine Knight - perfect since entering in the sixth inning - Benson hit a leadoff triple - his team-high third - Monasterio walked, and Rivera hit an RBI groundout, but a groundout and popout ended the game.

Notebook

Akron has played seven one-run games in the first nine of the current road trip...The top three spots in the Akron order were 0-for-12, while hitters 4-9 each had a hit and were a combined 7-for-23...Akron has been out-homered 10-2 on the road trip...Time of game: 2:32...Attendance: 2,696.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Bowie at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday. Akron LHP Tanner Tully (1-3, 6.62 ERA) scheduled to face Baysox RHP Gray Fenter (3-2, 8.75 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.