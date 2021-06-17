Baysox Rally Past RubberDucks, 4-3
June 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
Akron RubberDucks left-hander Juan Hillman allowed one run and pitched five innings for a sixth straight start, but the Bowie Baysox overcame a 2-0 deficit to win, 4-3, in the third game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Thursday night. All three games of the series so far have been decided by just one run.
Turning Point
In a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, Akron left-hander Zach Draper walked Baysox third baseman Patrick Dorrian with one out. Second baseman Willy Yahn doubled down the left-field line, and left fielder Robert Neustrom hit a two-run single past a drawn-in infield for a 4-2 Bowie lead.
Mound Presence
Given a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Hillman held Bowie scoreless until the fourth inning, when right fielder Doran Turchin hit a one-out solo home run - the only run against Hillman, who worked around three hits and a walk, while striking out four batters. In his 1 2/3 innings, Draper allowed the game-tying home run to center fielder Johnny Rizer leading off the sixth inning, and the deciding runs in the seventh. Right-hander Kyle Marman worked around a walk and had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Duck Tales
Akron scored first for the seventh time in nine games on the road trip. In the second inning against Bowie right-hander Cody Sedlock, left fielder Oscar González hit a one-out single to center field, and designated hitter Will Benson hit a double to right-center field. Third baseman Andruw Monasterio hit an RBI single down the right field line, and catcher Mike Rivera hit a liner misplayed by shortstop Cadyn Grenier, allowing a run to score for a 2-0 lead. With a 4-2 deficit in the ninth inning against right-hander Blaine Knight - perfect since entering in the sixth inning - Benson hit a leadoff triple - his team-high third - Monasterio walked, and Rivera hit an RBI groundout, but a groundout and popout ended the game.
Notebook
Akron has played seven one-run games in the first nine of the current road trip...The top three spots in the Akron order were 0-for-12, while hitters 4-9 each had a hit and were a combined 7-for-23...Akron has been out-homered 10-2 on the road trip...Time of game: 2:32...Attendance: 2,696.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Bowie at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday. Akron LHP Tanner Tully (1-3, 6.62 ERA) scheduled to face Baysox RHP Gray Fenter (3-2, 8.75 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
