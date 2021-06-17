June 17, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

EXTRA INNINGS WIN - For the first time this season, the Portland Sea Dogs won a game in extra innings. Trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning, Ryan Fitzgerald tied the game with a solo home run to right field, forcing extra innings. In the top of the tenth inning tied 4-4, Williams was placed at second-base as the courtesy runner. An RBI double to rightfield by Matheny drove him home and the Sea Dogs were able to hold on to the 5-4 victory. Matheny finished the night 3-for-4 with one run and three RBI.

CASAS LIKES THE ROAD - At Hadlock Field, Casas is batting .220 with one double and four RBI in 11 games. However on the road, Casas is batting .345 with one double, two triples and four home runs. He also has 13 RBI and one stolen base in 14 games away from Portland.

ROSARIO IN THE CLUTCH - When Jeisson Rosario comes to plate with runners in scoring position, he is batting .462 with two doubles and 15 RBI. He is 12-for-26 with a .571 OBP and 1.110 OPS.

LEAGUE LEADERS - Joey Meneses continues to lead the Northeast League in RBI with 33 this season. Jose Adames leads the league in saves with 9.

STILL 2.5 GAMES BACK - With another victory last night, the Sea Dogs remain

in second place of the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast League. The Somerset Patriots also won last night, so they continue to keep the Sea Dogs from making up any ground in the standings.

BLAIR AND KELLY REMAIN STRONG - Two Sea Dogs relievers have not allowed a run in the month of June. Zack Kelly has appeared in five games in June, tossing 6.1 shutout innings allowing four hits while striking out 11 opposing batters. Seth Blair has pitched 7.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out 10.

ON THE MOUND - Enmanuel De Jesus makes his fourth start of the season tonight. In his first start since returning from the Olympic Qualifier on 6/11 vs New Hampshire he tossed 4.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out four.

