MEGA Blast & Giveaway Nights Scheduled for June

June 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Fireworks! Giveaways! Theme Nights! Professional Baseball! The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to release all promotional information and game tickets for our next home series from June 22-27! With group packages, daily tickets, and buffets available, there's a spot for every kind of fan!

Now's the time to get up, get out and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for a fun, outdoor community event!

The R-Phils are excited to host ANYONE and EVERYONE for the rest of our 2021 season at FirstEnergy Stadium! There are NO restrictions to our capacity limits or distancing to our seating! Come sit outside with us in our beautiful, spacious, open-air venue and enjoy baseball and fun with your crew! Bring your family, friends, and coworkers out to a game this summer for one of our specialty theme nights, impressive firework shows, MEGA Blast displays, or pre-game happy hours.

Grab a FREE GIVEAWAY on the way in and stay for our post-game concerts.

Come make memories you will never forget and feel a sense of normalcy with us for the rest of the summer.

The Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies will host a series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets affiliate, at America's Classic Ballpark. This includes SIX games from Tuesday, June 22nd - Sunday, June 27th. Join us to celebrate a belated Father's Day or enjoy a game with your furry friend at the ballpark!

Come take part in the fun, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a return to normalcy, please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370-BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium any weekday from 9-4!

All promotions are available on rphils.com/tickets! Here are the exciting things happening at the ballpark during this June series:

Tu 6/22, 7:05 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) -GIVEAWAY!

R-Phils Aaron Nola T-Shirt (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Grammy Award Winning Guitarist David Cullen"

- Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms

- Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training,

Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted, Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program

- "Strike Out the Stigma Campaign". Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 6/23, 7:05 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) -GIVEAWAY!

70th Anniversary of America's Classic Ballpark Fleece Blanket (First 1,000 Adults 15 & Over)

- Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers, Carpenter, The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Vuja De"

- Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Night: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted, Lebanon Valley Night, Wyomissing Night, Twin Valley Night. Gates Open 5:00.

Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Thurs 6/24, 7:05 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), - FIREWORKS! UGI Utilities, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "The Quiet Campaign"

- Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert w/ "The Quiet Campaign" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity

- Savage 61, Capital BlueCross "Hard Work In School Pays Off" Tickets Accepted, RE/MAX of Reading.

Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 6/25, 7:05 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), FIREWORKS - Sponsored by your local Kia dealers, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The

Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer

- St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity

- Savage 61, School's Out Teacher Party

- Customers Bank. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 6/26, 6:45 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History!

- Penn State Health St. Joseph Downtown Campus, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert

- Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer

- St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity

- Savage 61. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 6/27, 5:15 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets), FEATURED GAME: BELATED Father's Day Mike Schmidt R-Phils Replica Jersey T-Shirt (First 2,000 Men Age 18 & Over)

- CJ's Tire and Automotive, AND BELATED Father's Day Post-Game Play Catch On the Field w/ Dad

- RC Theatres / Reading Movies 11 & IMAX, 69 News Berks Edition & ROG Orthodontics, "Buzz & Woody from Toy Story" Character Appearance & Photo Session 4PM - ROG Orthodontics, Bring Your Dog to the Game - Humane Pennsylvania, Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms

- Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, Pre-Game Community Music Showcase w/ "Noah Gibney" - String Tree, Governor Mifflin School District Night.

Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC guidelines. The R-Phils play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season.

There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime.

The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

