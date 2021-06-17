Knight With Strong Showing Out Of Bullpen As Baysox Win 4-3

The Baysox relied on the long ball tonight as two solo shots led them to a 4-3 win over the Akron Rubberducks on Thursday night.

After the Ducks took the lead in the second with two runs, Doran Turchin went deep to right center in the fourth to open the scoring for Bowie. It was his fifth homer in his last five games. In the sixth, Johnny Rizer also hit a solo shot to right center to tie the game 2-2.

The following inning, Bowie took the lead for good as Robert Neustrom drove in Patrick Dorrian and Willy Yahn on a two-RBI single. Akron added a run in the ninth after a leadoff triple and a walk put the runner on third, a ground out from Mike Rivera scored the runner to cut their deficit to 4-3.

Cody Sedlock started for the Baysox and went five innings, he allowed six hits and one earned run. Blaine Knight finished the game from the bullpen going four innings and picked up his second win, improving to 2-0. Knight allowed one hit and one earned run with two strikeouts.

Neustrom led Bowie offensively with a 2-for-3 performance including two RBI. Rizer, Turchin, Dorrian, and Yahn each recorded one hit.

The Baysox maintain the best record in the Double A Northeast League at 27-10 after taking two of the first three games of the series with Akron.

Bowie will try to make it three in a row tomorrow night at 7:05 for game four of the six-game series against the Ducks. RHP Gray Fenter (3-2, 8.75 ERA) will be on the mound for the Baysox against left-hander Tanner Tully (1-3, 6.62 ERA) for Akron.

