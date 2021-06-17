Pitching, Defense Shine as Reading Tops Harrisburg
June 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
The Los Luchadores de Reading routed the Playeros de Harrisburg 2 to 1 on Thursday night at FNB Field. Offensively, the Fightins recorded nine hits with McCarthy Tatum and Daniel Brito having multi-hit games.
The first run came in the top of the third thanks to Jorge Bonifacio's single that scored Brito. After a quiet middle of the ball game, the R-Phils tacked on an insurance run. Brito struck once again sending Jack Conley across the plate to make it 2 to 0.
In the bottom of the ninth, Aldrem Corredor batted in Jackson Reetz to cut the Fightins lead in half. But a pinch-hit strike out to Alex Dunlap ended the game.
Starter Josh Hendrickson (W, 1-0) went a full five innings, his longest outing in 2021. He let up only three hits and no runs. Zach Warren (1.0) and Tyler Carr (2.0) both pitched clean innings in relief.
Jakob Hernandez (S, 3) took the ball to close in bottom of the ninth. After allowing a run to score, he shut down the Playeros to finish the game.
Brito's defensive heroics can not be ignored as a diving reach saved a run in the sixth. He also helped the team field three double plays to erase base runners.
The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will play next at FirstEnergy Stadium from June 22-27. The team will take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at America's Classic Ballpark. Come celebrate the end of the school year, fireworks, giveaways, and Bark in the Park with us at the ballpark! Visit rphils.com/tickets, the Weidenhammer Ticket Office, or call 610-370-BALL to secure your tickets to a game!
The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.
America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.
Tomorrow's contest between Reading & Harrisburg begins at 7:00 PM.
