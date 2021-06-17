Long Ball Propels Portland to Third Straight Win
June 17, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Sea Dogs scored all four of their runs with home runs in the 4-1 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Tate Matheny, Joey Meneses and Hudson Potts all had home runs in Portland's third-straight win.
With two-outs in the top of the first inning, Tate Matheny drove a solo home run to centerfield and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 1-0. Matheny now has three long balls since joining the Sea Dogs on June 7th.
In the top of the ninth inning with one out, Triston Casas drew a walk. Joey Meneses then smashed a two-run homer to centerfield. The next batter, Hudson Potts, then drilled a solo home run to centerfield, extending Portland's lead, 4-0 in the ninth.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Quinn Brodey hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield and the Rumble Ponies were able to avoid the shutout.
Enmanuel De Jesus (2-1, 5.49 ERA) was awarded the victory tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing five hits while striking out two. Denyi Reyes pitched 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out five. Jose Adames earned his tenth save of the season recording the final two outs of the game.
The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies meet again tomorrow, Thursday Jun 17 at 7:05pm. RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his second start for the Sea Dogs while the Rumble Ponies will send Oscar De La Cruz (0-1, 14.09 ERA) to the mound.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 17, 2021
- Reading Edges Playeros 2-1 - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Score 10 Runs in Third Consecutive Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Long Ball Propels Portland to Third Straight Win - Portland Sea Dogs
- Knight With Strong Showing Out Of Bullpen As Baysox Win 4-3 - Bowie Baysox
- Moreno's Grand Slam Not Enough in 10-6 Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Ponies Fall Short against Sea Dogs at Mirabito - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Baysox Rally Past RubberDucks, 4-3 - Akron RubberDucks
- Pitching, Defense Shine as Reading Tops Harrisburg - Reading Fightin Phils
- Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Information - Erie SeaWolves
- Bowie Baysox Announce Star Spangled July 4th Concert & Fireworks Spectacular - Bowie Baysox
- June 17, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- MEGA Blast & Giveaway Nights Scheduled for June - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader in New Hampshire - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fisher Cats Drop Two Close Games in Wednesday's DH - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.