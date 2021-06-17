Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (24-13, 2ND PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.5 GB) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (23-14, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 3.5 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (2-0, 2.01 ERA) VS. RHP NOE TORIBIO (1-1, 4.18 ERA)

THURSDAY, JUNE 17 | 7:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #38 | HOME GAME #21 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Trey McGough (0-2, 7.27 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 19 VS. ALTOONA - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-0, 2.30 ERA)

SUNDAY, JUNE 20 VS. ALTOONA - 1:35 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (1-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. RHP Jeffery Passantino (1-2, 2.15 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves suffered a tough setback on Wednesday night at UPMC Park, dropping the second game of their series with the Altoona Curve 4-2. Erie held a 2-1 lead going into the seventh inning, but Altoona tagged reliever Max Green for three runs in the frame to take the contest. Spencer Torkelson collected two hits on the day, along with a pair of RBIs. Paul Richan pieced together his best performance of 2021 in the start for Erie. Richan only allowed three singles over his first four innings on the hill, but gave up consecutive doubles to start the fifth inning, including an RBI knock from Arden Pabst that tied the game at one run. Richan recovered and finished six innings on the mound, his longest start of the year. Max Green could not maintain the one run lead for Erie in the seventh inning. Altoona loaded the bases with only one out behind a pair of singles and a walk. Rodolfo Castro hit a sacrifice fly to plate the tying run, and Mason Martin singled up the middle to push two runs across and knock Green out of the game.

