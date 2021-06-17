Ponies Fall Short against Sea Dogs at Mirabito

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium, dropping their fifth game in a row. Portland scored all four of their runs via the home run and Binghamton's ninth inning rally came up short.

Rumble Ponies RHP Cole Gordon (0-1) delivered another strong outing allowing only one run on three hits over six innings. His only blemish was a first inning home run given up to Portland RF Tate Matheny. It's Matheny's second homer in as many games.

The score remained 1-0 until the eighth inning when Ponies reliever Jared Robinson allowed back-to-back home runs. Joey Meneses hit a two-run homer to center and the next batter Hudson Potts hit a solo shot to make it 4-0 Sea Dogs.

Binghamton loaded the bases in the ninth and got on the board via a Quinn Brodey sacrifice fly. They brought the tying run to the plate in pinch hitter Carlos Cortes, who struck out looking to end the game.

Gordon is the hard-luck loser while Enmanuel De Jesus (2-1) got the win pitching five scoreless frames for Portland (23-16). It was Gordon's longest outing of the year in three starts with Binghamton (11-27).

POSTGAME NOTES: Yoel Romero was 2-3...Hayden Senger had a multi-hit game as well.

