Bowie Baysox Announce Star Spangled July 4th Concert & Fireworks Spectacular

June 17, 2021







Bowie, Md: The Bowie Baysox are excited to announce the Star-Spangled 4th Of July Concert & Fireworks Spectacular, is coming to Prince George's Stadium on Sunday, July 4 at 7:00 pm.

This special event will feature a live concert by DC Fusion and a post-concert Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular!

DC Fusion is one of the DMV's most in-demand dance bands featuring remarkable vocalists backed by world-class musicians, doing what they love to do. Members of DC Fusion have performed with artists such as Carlos Santana, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Kahn, Patti LaBelle, Isaac Hayes and many more. They regularly perform at top venues around the region including Wolf Trap, Blues Alley, the Kennedy Center and more.

The concert will feature all your favorite musical hits from the 60's through today and include many different styles and genres of music. There will be something for everyone during DC Fusion's two-hour set!

After the concert, the sky over Prince George's Stadium will explode with a Fireworks Spectacular that will bring you to your feet!

Tickets for the Star-Spangled 4th of July Concert & Fireworks event are $15.00 for adults (ages 13+) and $10.00 for kids (ages 3-12). Kids ages 2 and under are free. Seating is all general admission.

Tickets can be ordered online at Baysox.com, by calling or stopping by the Baysox Ticket Office between 10:00 am - 3:00 pm, Monday - Friday or on Saturday's when the Baysox have a home game. The number to call is 301.464.4865.

The Prince George's Stadium Gates will open at 5:30 pm and the concert will begin at 7:00 pm. Concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages are permitted to be brought into Prince George's Stadium.

Parking for this event is free. To enter the parking lot, patrons must have a ticket to the event.

