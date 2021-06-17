Moreno's Grand Slam Not Enough in 10-6 Loss

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Gabriel Moreno hit a grand slam and Brock Lundquist drove in two runs, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) fell short in a comeback bid, losing 10-6 to the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies Double-A) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats (14-24) fell behind 10-0 after giving up four runs in both the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but rallied with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Vinny Capra and Demi Orimoloye singled to start the inning. Reggie Pruitt reached on a fielder's choice ahead of a walk to Samad Taylor. Lundquist ripped a two-run single to put the Fisher Cats on the board. Otto Lopez reached on a hit-by-pitch and Moreno hit a grand slam over the fence in left center to make it 10-6.

Hartford (13-26) opened the scoring in the top of the second inning. Elehuris Montero tripled off the wall in left center, and scored on a single by Willy Abreu. Abreu would score from first on an error to give the Yard Goats an early 2-0 lead.

Yard Goats starter Ryan Feltner (W, 1-0), making his Double-A debut, worked 5.2 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits, walked two, and struck out eight. Johnny Barbato (L, 0-1) took the loss for New Hampshire.

Samad Taylor reached on a walk in the seventh, but saw his 13-game hit streak come to an end with no hits.

