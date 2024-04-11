Patrick Curry Named to All-ECHL First Team

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The ECHL announced today that Mavericks forward Patrick Curry has been named to the 2023-24 All-ECHL First Team.

Curry is the first Mavericks player to be named to an All-ECHL First Team since Josh Robinson in 2015-16.

"Patrick Curry has been a tremendous mainstay all season. He is a pro's pro night in and night out," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He shows up and competes, he does not cheat the game and he plays with a great deal of pace and tenacity. He has contributed in all three zones for the Mavericks and we are truly proud of his success and accomplishments this season. He is incredibly deserving to be selected to the All-ECHL First Team."

In his first season with the Mavericks, Curry leads Kansas City with 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists).

The former Boston University captain has set the Mavericks franchise record in goals and the Mavericks ECHL record in points and is fourth all-time in assists in the ECHL franchise history.

With one game remaining in the Mavericks regular season, Curry ranks second in the ECHL in points, goals and game-winning goals, third in plus-minus (+32) and ninth in assists.

The full All-ECHL First Team is listed below:

2023-24 All-ECHL First Team

G - Taylor Gauthier, Wheeling Nailers

D - Patrick Kudla, Idaho Steelheads

D - Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Patrick Curry, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

F - Alex Kile, Maine Mariners

The 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are right around the corner. Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. All lower bowl tickets for Round One are $25 and available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

