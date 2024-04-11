ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Jacksonville's Cockerill fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Garret Cockerill has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #971, Jacksonville at Florida, on April 10.

Cockerill is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 16:33 of the first period.

Cockerill will miss Jacksonville's games vs. Savannah (April 12) and vs. Atlanta (April 13 and April 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Panwar fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Sahil Panwar has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #973, Cincinnati at Kansas City, on April 10.

Panwar is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for kicking at 9:26 of the third period.

Panwar will miss Cincinnati's game at Wheeling on April 13.

