ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Jacksonville's Cockerill fined, suspended
Jacksonville's Garret Cockerill has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #971, Jacksonville at Florida, on April 10.
Cockerill is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 16:33 of the first period.
Cockerill will miss Jacksonville's games vs. Savannah (April 12) and vs. Atlanta (April 13 and April 14).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Cincinnati's Panwar fined, suspended
Cincinnati's Sahil Panwar has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #973, Cincinnati at Kansas City, on April 10.
Panwar is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for kicking at 9:26 of the third period.
Panwar will miss Cincinnati's game at Wheeling on April 13.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- "Grade-A Player": Josh Mckechney, Scholar Athlete - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Sign WHL Standout Conner Roulette - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chandler Romeo to Amateur Tryout - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Kile Named to All-ECHL First Team - Maine Mariners
- Matt Vernon Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Forward Erik Bradford Named to 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team - Kalamazoo Wings
- Patrick Kudla Named to All-ECHL First Team, Matt Register to All-ECHL Second Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Patrick Curry Named to All-ECHL First Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named Second Team All-ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- Taylor Gauthier Named to 2023-24 All-ECHL First Team - Wheeling Nailers
- Austin Magera Selected for 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- Will Zmolek Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading, Matt Brown, Jacques Bouquot & Tyler Gratton Arrive from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: April 11 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Reminder of Venue Change of April 12 and April 14 - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Three-Game Set in Black Hills vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.