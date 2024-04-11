Wichita Begins Three-Game Set in Black Hills vs. Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, heads to the Black Hills tonight at 8:05 p.m. to begin a three-game series against Rapid City.

This is the eighth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 59-55-14 against Rapid City and 23-30-8 on the road against the Rush.

Wichita and Rapid City haven't seen each other since early December. The Rush swept the Thunder in a three-game series with two of those contests being decided in overtime.

The first four games of the season-series took place at INTRUST Bank Arena while the final six, including this week, are at The Monument.

Last weekend, the Thunder earned three wins against the Oilers and moved within three points of fourth place. The Rush lost on Saturday night in Idaho in their last game, 4-2.

Rapid City sits in seventh place with 58 points. Wichita is in sixth place with 63 points. The Thunder have a game in hand on the Grizzlies, who have played 70.

Logan Nelson leads the Rush in the season-series with nine points (4g, 5a) in seven games against the Thunder. Brett Gravelle is second with seven points (3g, 4a) in seven games against Wichita.

Michal Stinil leads the Thunder with eight points (8g, 8a) in seven games against the Rush. Jay Dickman is second with six points (2g, 4a) in seven games against Rapid City.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for first in power play goals (15)...Brayden Watts is fifth in power play assists and tied for fourth in power play points (28)...Michal Stinil is tied for fourth with 28 power play points...Trevor Gorsuch is third in saves (1156)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 14-7-6 when scoring first...Wichita is 15-3-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 19-2-4-1 when leading after two...

RUSH NOTES - Alex Aleardi is sixth in the league with 75 points...Matt Radomsky leads the league with 22 losses, second in saves with 1168 and fifth in minutes played (2226)...Blake Bennett is tied for fifth in rookie scoring with 58 points, first in goals by a rookie with 33 and first for shots by a rookie with 215...Tyson Helgesen is tied for second among blueliners with eight majors...

