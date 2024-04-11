Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chandler Romeo to Amateur Tryout
April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Hockey Club has signed defenseman Chandler Romeo to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO). Additionally, the Solar Bears have released defenseman Chays Ruddy and goaltender Jimmy Poreda (Apr 8).
Romeo, 20, spent this season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring eight points (1g-7a) in 68 regular season games.
The 6-foot-6, 205-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada appeared in 189 games over his OHL career with Hamilton, Sarnia, and Guelph, scoring 43 points (12g-31a) and earning 218 penalty minutes.
Romeo was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the seventh round, 202 overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.
