Austin Magera Selected for 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team

April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Stingrays forward Austin Magera has been selected for the 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team. The 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team was determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen, and three forwards.

Magera, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, is ninth in the ECHL in scoring with 74 points. Kansas City's Cade Borchardt is the only ECHL rookie with more points than Magera, and Magera has skated in two fewer games.

Magera is tied for third among ECHL rookies in goals (29) and is third in assists (45).

Magera leads the Stingrays in goals (29), points (74), and +/- (+21) and is second on the team in assists (45), power-play goals (7), and games played (68).

In 2022-23, Magera played 18 games for the Stingrays and tallied 14 points (eight goals, six assists).

Before joining the Stingrays in March 2023, Magera spent five seasons with the Sacred Heart University Pioneers and collected 116 points over 154 games. In 2022-23, Magera appeared in 37 games for the Pioneers and posted a career-best in points (28) and plus-minus (6).

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday when they take on the Florida Everblades at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena.

