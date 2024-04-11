Reminder of Venue Change of April 12 and April 14

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, powered by Community Care, released a schedule change reminder Thursday concerning the Oilers' games on April 12 and 14.

The change announced earlier this season moved Friday, April 12's game, to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:10 p.m., moving Sunday, April 14's game to the BOK Center at 4:05 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for Sunday, April 14's game at the BOK Center.

Season Ticket Holders will use Game #36 in their ticket booklet.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, April 12: Credit Union of Texas Event Center - 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Credit Union of Texas Event Center - 7:10 p.m.

Sunday, April 14: BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to the Tulsa Oilers Office by call or text at (918) 632-7825.

The Oilers head to Allen, Texas for games on Friday and Saturday before closing the 2023-24 regular season with a 4:05 p.m. game against the Americans at the BOK Center on Sunday, April 14.

