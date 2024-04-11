Taylor Gauthier Named to 2023-24 All-ECHL First Team

WHEELING, WV - The ECHL has announced that Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named to the 2023-24 All-ECHL First Team.

Gauthier, 23, has enjoyed a sensational second season as a pro, as he has dominated the crease for the Nailers. In 42 games, Taylor has posted a 24-16-2 record, a 2.23 goals against average, a .923 save percentage, and four shutouts. His 2.23 goals against average is the best in the ECHL, while his .923 save percentage and four shutouts are tied for the top spot in the league. The netminder also ranks in the top-five in wins (4th) and games played (2nd).

Gauthier has allowed three goals or fewer in 36 of his 42 appearances this season, and one of his best stretches of the season saw him win nine consecutive starts during the team's record-tying 12-game winning streak. While on the topic of records, Taylor set a new team record by earning ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors four times in the same season. In addition to his time in Wheeling, Gauthier has also played in four AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, and earned his first career AHL shutout.

During his two seasons with the Nailers, the Calgary, Alberta native has gone 32-23-3 with a 2.47 goals against average, a .915 save percentage, and five shutouts.

Taylor Gauthier is the ninth player in team history to be named to the All-ECHL First Team, and the second goaltender to earn the honor, as he joins Francis Ouellette from the team's inaugural season in 1992-93. The last Nailer to be named to the All-ECHL First Team was Patrick Watling in 2021-22.

