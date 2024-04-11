Oilers Sign WHL Standout Conner Roulette
April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Conner Roulette.
Roulette, 20, comes to Tulsa from Spokane of the WHL, having posted 108 points (45G, 63A) in 68 games with the Chiefs in his final year of junior eligibility. In total, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native compiled 288 points (118G, 170A) in 259 WHL games split among Seattle, Saskatoon and Spokane.
The 6'0, 185 lbs. forward was drafted in the fourth round, 111th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, following a five-point, (2G, 3A) gold-medal winning performance with Canada at the U-18 World Junior Championships. Roulette also added 12 points (6G, 6A) in 11 games with the Thunderbirds in his draft year. Through his WHL career, the former Stars' prospect finished with a point-per-game average or better in four of his five seasons in the league. Roulette finished his Major Junior journey with a career-best season, ranking sixth in the WHL with 108 points and eighth in the league with 45 goals.
The Winnipeg native spent his AAA days with the Winnipeg Hawks and Thrashers. The playmaking forward was awarded Player of the Year following his U15 AAA championship season, leading the league in goals (52), assists (49) and points (101) all in just 34 games. The following year, Roulette was named the Manitoba Midget Hockey League Rookie of the Year after a 88 point (41G, 47A) First All-Star Team season playing as an underager at the U18 level.
The Oilers start the final three-in-three of the 2023-24 season tomorrow, April 12, taking on the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:10 p.m. Tulsa follows up at the same time, same place on Saturday, April 13. The Oilers close the 2023-24 regular season at home, hosting the Allen Americans at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center on Sunday, April 14.
