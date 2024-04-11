Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Duplessis and Forward Friesen to ATO's
April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Vinny Duplessis and forward Evan Friesen to Amateur Tryout contracts.
Duplessis played at Quinnipiac University in the 2023-24 season and had a record of 21-7-2 with a 2.02 Goals Against Average and a .914 save percentage in 30 games. Duplessis played at Boston University for three seasons from 2020-2023. Duplessis was the Hockey East Goaltender of the Month in February 2022. Duplessis is a native of Quebec City, Quebec. He is listed at 6'1" and 170 pounds.
Friesen has spent three seasons in the WHL. This season with the Wenatchee Wild he scored 25 goals and 27 assists in 60 games. In 6 playoff games with the Wild this year he had 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists). Friesen is 19 years old and is listed at 5'11" and 182 pounds. He is a native of Winnipeg, Manatoba. Prior to joining Wenatchee this season he played in two seasons with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice.
The Grizzlies are at Idaho Central Arena as they battle for a playoff spot against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 11, 2024
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Duplessis and Forward Friesen to ATO's - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 11 - ECHL
- "Grade-A Player": Josh Mckechney, Scholar Athlete - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Oilers Sign WHL Standout Conner Roulette - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chandler Romeo to Amateur Tryout - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Kile Named to All-ECHL First Team - Maine Mariners
- Matt Vernon Named to All-ECHL Second Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Forward Erik Bradford Named to 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team - Kalamazoo Wings
- Patrick Kudla Named to All-ECHL First Team, Matt Register to All-ECHL Second Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Patrick Curry Named to All-ECHL First Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named Second Team All-ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- Taylor Gauthier Named to 2023-24 All-ECHL First Team - Wheeling Nailers
- Austin Magera Selected for 2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- Will Zmolek Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading, Matt Brown, Jacques Bouquot & Tyler Gratton Arrive from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: April 11 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Reminder of Venue Change of April 12 and April 14 - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Begins Three-Game Set in Black Hills vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Duplessis and Forward Friesen to ATO's
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named Second Team All-ECHL
- Grizzlies Defenseman Kyle Mayhew Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team
- Gianni Fairbrother Reassigned to Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Earn Key Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss