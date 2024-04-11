Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Duplessis and Forward Friesen to ATO's

April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Vinny Duplessis and forward Evan Friesen to Amateur Tryout contracts.

Duplessis played at Quinnipiac University in the 2023-24 season and had a record of 21-7-2 with a 2.02 Goals Against Average and a .914 save percentage in 30 games. Duplessis played at Boston University for three seasons from 2020-2023. Duplessis was the Hockey East Goaltender of the Month in February 2022. Duplessis is a native of Quebec City, Quebec. He is listed at 6'1" and 170 pounds.

Friesen has spent three seasons in the WHL. This season with the Wenatchee Wild he scored 25 goals and 27 assists in 60 games. In 6 playoff games with the Wild this year he had 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists). Friesen is 19 years old and is listed at 5'11" and 182 pounds. He is a native of Winnipeg, Manatoba. Prior to joining Wenatchee this season he played in two seasons with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice.

The Grizzlies are at Idaho Central Arena as they battle for a playoff spot against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm.

