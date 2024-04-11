ECHL Transactions - April 11
April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 11, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Dilan Peters, D
Reading:
Chase Brand, F
Tulsa:
Tyson Greenway, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Jacksonville:
Justin McRae, F from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve
Delete Andre Ghantous, F loaned to Utica
Delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield
Atlanta:
Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve
Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson
Delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Tucson
Indy:
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from Injured Reserve
Iowa:
Add Brendahn Brawley, G added as EBUG
Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kansas City:
Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve
Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Chandler Romeo, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Matt Radomsky, G activated from Injured Reserve
Reading:
Add Will Zmolek, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Jacques Bouquot, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Add Tyler Gratton, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve
Delete Powell Connor, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Tony Malinowski, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Conner Roulette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Vincent Duplessis, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Evan Friesen, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve
Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve
Delete Blake Wells, F placed on reserve
Delete Liam Dennison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Wichita:
Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve
Worcester:
Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
