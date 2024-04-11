ECHL Transactions - April 11

April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 11, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Dilan Peters, D

Reading:

Chase Brand, F

Tulsa:

Tyson Greenway, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Justin McRae, F from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve

Delete Andre Ghantous, F loaned to Utica

Delete Ryan Smith, F loaned to Springfield

Atlanta:

Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Vitelli, F recalled by Tucson

Delete Micah Miller, F recalled by Tucson

Indy:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from Injured Reserve

Iowa:

Add Brendahn Brawley, G added as EBUG

Add Liam Coughlin, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kansas City:

Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve

Add Jake Jaremko, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Chandler Romeo, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Matt Radomsky, G activated from Injured Reserve

Reading:

Add Will Zmolek, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Add Matt Brown, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Jacques Bouquot, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Add Tyler Gratton, F returned from loan to Lehigh Valley

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve

Delete Powell Connor, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Tony Malinowski, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Conner Roulette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Vincent Duplessis, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Evan Friesen, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from reserve

Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

Delete Blake Wells, F placed on reserve

Delete Liam Dennison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Wichita:

Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

Worcester:

Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.