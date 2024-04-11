Patrick Kudla Named to All-ECHL First Team, Matt Register to All-ECHL Second Team

BOISE, ID - Idaho Steelheads defenseman Patrick Kudla has been named to the 2023-24 All-ECHL First Team while defenseman Matt Register has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.

Kudla, 28, is one of two defensemen named to the All-ECHL First Team as he is third amongst ECHL defenders in points (60) and assists (50) while notching 10 goals in 58 games so far this season. The Guelph, ON native is in his second year with the Steelheads accumulating 110 points (18G, 92A) in 117 career games as well as 20 games in last year's ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs appearing in 20 games posting 13 points (1G, 12A).

This season Kudla leads all Steelheads defensemen with 17 multi-point games recording four assists in a game on three separate occasions. The 6-foot-3, 188lb left-handed shooter has earned two call ups to the AHL this season playing four games with the Syracuse Crunch and two games with the Calgary Wranglers.

Register, 34, is one of two defensemen named to the All-ECHL Season Team as he earns the honor for the third time (2018-19, 2020-21) in his 11th season in the ECHL to go with being named to the All-ECHL First Team five different times. The Calgary, AB native is second amongst league defenders in points (61) and assists (51) while his assists are fourth amongst all league skaters. In two seasons with Idaho, he has amassed 113 points (19G, 94A) in 137 games with a +70 rating after finishing last season tying for the best plus/minus (+53) in the league with Cody Haiskanen.

In parts of 11 seasons in the ECHL Register has appeared in 609 career games totaling 487 points (110G, 377A) and on Mar. 15 he became one of just 14 players in league history to reach 600 career ECHL games, just the second defenseman. He is one of six individuals to have won three Kelly Cups (Allen 2016 and Colorado in 2017, 2018) in league history while also reaching the finals with Toledo in 2019 and last season with Idaho. He is the only defenseman in ECHL history to have been named Most Valuable Player of the Playoffs, doing so with Colorado in 2017 and is the ECHL's all-time leader with 146 career postseason games played and 87 postseason assists while ranking second with 114 postseason points, four shy of moving into first place all-time.

A full list of the ECHL's First and Second Team selections can be found HERE.

STEELHEADS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-FIRST TEAM

(D) Patrick Kudla : 2023-24

(D) Owen Headrick : 2022-23

(D) Matt Register : 2022-23

(F) Wade MacLeod : 2014-15

(D) Matt Case : 2012-13

(F) Mark Derlago : 2010-11

(F) Mark Derlago : 2009-10

(D) Darrell Hay : 2007-08

STEELHEADS NAMED TO ECHL ALL-SECOND TEAM

(D) Matt Register : 2023-24

(G) Adam Scheel : 2022-23

(G) Thomas Sholl : 2018-19

(F) Tyler Spurgeon : 2009-10

(G) Richard Bachman : 2009-10

(F) Garett Bembridge : 2005-06

(F) D'Arcy McConvey : 2005-06

