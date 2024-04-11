Kile Named to All-ECHL First Team

April 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL announced on Thursday its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2023-24, with Maine Mariners forward Alex Kile named to the First Team. Kile, who has etched his name into the Mariners record books numerous times over the past two seasons, was the only North Division player named to either team.

A 29-year-old forward from Troy, MI, Kile is the longest tenured Maine Mariner, spending parts of all five seasons in a Mariners uniform. He's currently enjoying the best season of his career, scoring 34 goals and adding 44 assists in 64 games. His 78 points is fourth among all ECHL scorers and has blown away his previous career high of 51, a mark he posted in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21 with the Mariners and Florida Everblades, respectively.

Kile broke the Mariners single season records for points (74) and goals (27) this season, adding to a long list of franchise achievements over the last two seasons. Kile is the Mariners career leader in games played, points, goals, assists, power play goals, shorthanded goals, and game-winning goals.

Kile recently skated in his 400th career professional game as well as his 300th ECHL game. He is 10 games shy of 200 career games played as a Mariner.

Below is the full roster of All-ECHL First and Second Teams:

2023-24 All-ECHL First Team

G - Taylor Gauthier, Wheeling Nailers

D - Patrick Kudla, Idaho Steelheads

D - Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Patrick Curry, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye

F - Alex Kile, Maine Mariners

2023-24 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Matt Vernon, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies

D - Matt Register, Idaho Steelheads

F - Erik Bradford, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Austin Magera, South Carolina Stingrays

