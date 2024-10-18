Partridge, Melee Score as Petes Drop Second Straight to Generals

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Goodall Media) Peterborough Petes goaltender Zach Bowen vs. the Oshawa Generals(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Goodall Media)

(Oshawa, ON) - On Friday, October 18, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Oshawa for a rematch of Thursday night's 2-1 overtime loss at the PMC. The Generals came out on top once again, winning the game by a score of 4-2.

Brody Partridge scored his first goal of the season, while Jonathan Melee scored his team leading fourth of the campaign. Matthew Jenken, Blake Gowan, and Chase Lefebvre all picked up an assist on the night. Zach Bowen stopped 32/36 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal - Brody Partridge (1), Assists - Matthew Jenken (2), Blake Gowan (3)

Second Period:

Oshawa Goal - Ethan Toms (2), Assists - Matthew Buckley (4), Luca D'Amato (4)

Oshawa Goal - Beckett Sennecke (2), Assist - Colby Barlow (1)

Oshawa Goal - Luca Marrelli (6), Assists - Luke Torrance (4), Brooks Rogowski (3)

Third Period:

Oshawa Goal - Luke Torrance (2), Assist - David Svozil (2)

Peterborough Goal - Jonathan Melee (4), Assist - Chase Lefebvre (3)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, October 24, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:05 p.m. Before the game, the organization will be honouring alumnus and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jamie Langenbrunner with a banner raising ceremony. Langenbrunner will be in attendance to take part in the ceremony featuring speeches from dignitaries and a video tribute. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to not miss a minute of the action.

Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.