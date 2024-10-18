Generals Look to Continue the Push against Petes

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals look to repeat after they took down their rivals the Peterborough Petes 2-1 in overtime in game one of a home-and-home.

Oshawa has not gotten off to the hoped-for start, but they continue to battle and pick up wins as they hold pace in the East Division. The Gens are 3-5-1-0 in the early days of the season but will need to get things going sooner rather than later.

Peterborough has yet to win a game this season, picking up their first point of the season last night against the Gens. The Petes have started the season 0-7-1-0 and are trying to see what sticks.

The Gens earned the win in the first meeting of the season, grabbing the victory on the road in Peterborough 2-1 last evening.

It was a slow game as the Petes jumped out in front early in early in the first period and it would be the only action until the Gens leading goal scorer Luca Marrelli fired a shot through traffic tying the game at one.

After regulation settled nothing, the game headed to overtime and it was Lauri Sinivuori playing hero as the Finnish import came up big putting the puck in the back of the net.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

A key figure to watch for on the Oshawa Generals is defenceman Luca Marrelli, the fourth-year player has turned up his offensive game picking up 10 points in the team's first nine games including five goals just one off a career-best.

Player to Watch: Peterborough

For the Petes a player to keep an eye on is Colin Fitzgerald, the rookie is tied for the team lead in points with four, including three goals.

Catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio, as Oshawa looks to continue their success against their rival Petes. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.