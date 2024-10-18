Rangers Seek to Extend Point Streak to Seven Games against IceDogs

October 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers welcome the Niagara IceDogs to The Aud for an exciting Friday night matchup, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. Fans attending the game are encouraged to support a meaningful cause by taking part in our hockey equipment drive in partnership with Project Skate Hockey Club. Donations of gently used equipment - such as skates, helmets, pads, sticks, and more - are greatly appreciated.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

TV: Super Sports Pack, cable 470 (Ontario)

PROMOTIONS

On Friday, October 18th, 2024, the Kitchener Rangers will host a hockey equipment drive in partnership with Project Skate Hockey Club before their game against the Niagara IceDogs. Project Skate is dedicated to making hockey more accessible, and we invite fans to support this mission by donating gently used equipment - such as skates, helmets, pads, and sticks. Donations will be accepted at all entrances of The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium and will directly help underprivileged youth gain the equipment they need to play hockey, breaking down barriers to participation.

More details on the organization can be found here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Friday night's showdown is the first of only two matchups between the Rangers and IceDogs in the 2024-25 regular season. After their early season matchup on the 18th of October, the teams won't meet again until February. Over the last five years, Kitchener and Niagara have played six times, with the Blueshirts holding a 4-0-2-0 record over the IceDogs - not losing in regulation over that stretch. On home ice, the Rangers have posted a 2-0-1-0 record since 2019, going 1-0-1-0 against the IceDogs in the 2023-24 season.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (4-2-1-1)

Second in the Western Conference, Seventh in the OHL

The Kitchener Rangers enter Friday's matchup riding a six-game point streak, with their last regulation loss coming in a 12-2 setback against the Windsor Spitfires on September 28th. Most recently, the Rangers made a statement with a 7-4 victory over the defending Memorial Cup champions, Saginaw Spirit at The Dow Event Center. Tied 3-3 entering the third period, Kitchener exploded for four goals - two of them into an empty net - to secure the win.

Adrian Misaljevic led the charge with a four-point performance (2G, 2A), while Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) added three points (1G, 2A). In total, 10 different Rangers found the scoresheet. Defenceman Cameron Reid contributed two assists, and Justin Bottineau, Tanner Lam, Matheas Stark, and Carson Campbell each added an assist. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) netted his fourth goal of the season, Luca Romano opened the scoring with his third, and Chris Grisolia scored his first as a Ranger. Between the pipes, Jackson Parsons stopped 24 of 28 shots to earn his third win of the season.

Kitchener's special teams were effective, going two-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill. Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) notched the lone power play goal against them in the second period. After eight games, the Rangers' power play is operating at 18.8%, while their penalty kill sits at an impressive 83.3%.

Friday's contest marks the first of three straight meetings with the IceDogs and kicks off a back-to-back series against the Guelph Storm.

Rangers to Watch:

Luke Ellinas has been on fire, scoring four goals so far this season - second-most on the team. His latest came on the power play against Saginaw, giving the Rangers a 3-2 lead in the second period. Ellinas has recorded points in three of his last four outings and carries a two-game point streak heading into Friday's matchup with Niagara, making him a key player to watch at The Aud.

Luca Romano's eight points rank second on the team behind only linemate Adrian Misaljevic (12). Romano opened the scoring in the club's 7-4 victory over Saginaw, bringing his total to three on the season. Conversely, Romano has assisted on five goals this season, leaving him with the third most for the Rangers in the 2024-25 season. Interestingly, Romano scored twice against the IceDogs in a 7-4 victory exactly one year ago on October 18, 2023 - a good omen for Friday's rematch.

Ever since Trent Swick has returned to the Kitchener lineup, the team has seen an offensive outburst provided by his spark. In three games with Rangers in the 2024-25 season, Swick has recorded six points (3G, 3A) - fresh off a three-point (1G, 2A) night against the Spirit. In two games against the IceDogs last season, Swick tallied an assist. Entering Friday's game after recording two three-point nights over his last three games, Swick is a player to watch going head-to-head with Niagara.

SCOUTING THE ICEDOGS (6-1-0-0)

First in the Eastern Conference, second in the OHL

In the 2024-25 regular season, the IceDogs have only lost one game - to the Owen Sound Attack. On Thursday, Niagara earned their sixth win, a comeback overtime effort that saw the IceDogs overcome a 4-1 deficit and score four unanswered goals to seal the victory at Meridian Centre. Now with a 6-1-0-0 record, the IceDogs remain first in the Eastern Conference and second in the OHL. Through seven games, Kevin He (Winnipeg Jets) leads the team in goals (9) and points (18). He is tied with Andrei Loshko (Seattle Kraken) for the lead in assists on the team with nine. As a team, Niagara has found success on their power play at a 26.7% rate and has operated their penalty kill at 82.4%. Against the Rangers at The Aud over the past five years, the IceDogs are 1-2-0-0.

Friday's game against the Rangers is their second of a back-to-back and just their first road game forged between a six-game homestand.

IceDogs to Watch:

Kevin He's (Winnipeg Jets) 18 points rank first in the OHL and first on the IceDogs. Conversely, his nine goals rank second in the league and first on Niagara, while his nine assists are tied for fifth league wide. He has recorded 13 points in his last four games (6G, 7A), including a six-point game (3G, 3A) against the Brampton Steelheads on Sunday, October 6th. On Thursday, he registered a three-point night against the Ottawa 67's, scoring the game's tying goal to send it to the extra frame. The junior forward has recorded a point in all seven games this season.

In his first season with the IceDogs, Andrei Loshko (Seattle Kraken) has recorded 14 points (5G, 9A), good enough for second most on the team with his five goals and nine assists also tied for second and fifth league wide. Loshko spent the previous three seasons of his junior career in the QMJHL. Last season with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, Loshko finished second on the team in scoring with 67 points, second in goals (28), and fourth in assists (39). With Niagara, he is off to a fast start and is a player to watch at The Aud on Friday.

Blair Scott makes his return to The Aud for the first time since being traded last season. The Kitchener native spent parts of two seasons with the Rangers (2022-23, 2023-24) before being dealt to the Barrie Colts midway through the 2023-24 season, where he posted 10 points (3G, 7A) in 33 games. In the offseason, Scott was traded to the IceDogs and has since appeared in six games, recording one assist. In his return, Scott is a player to watch on Friday.

Drafted IceDogs:

The IceDogs feature two NHL-drafted players on their roster, each selected in consecutive years. Andrei Loshko was drafted by the Seattle Kraken in 2023, while Kevin He was picked by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Friday's game vs the Niagara IceDogs will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following Friday's game, the Rangers will gear up for a back-to-back against the Guelph Storm in a Highway Seven Series showdown. The action begins Saturday with a matinee matchup at the Sleeman Centre, with puck drop set for 4:07 p.m. The Rangers will then return home for Star Wars Night at The Aud on Sunday for a 6:00 p.m. start to wrap up the weekend.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

